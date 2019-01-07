Analysts Anticipate J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) will announce $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. J & J Snack Foods posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $300.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.48 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 10.89%. J & J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.50.

JJSF opened at $144.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.49. J & J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $125.98 and a 12 month high of $162.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th. This is a boost from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

In other news, insider Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $322,728.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerald B. Shreiber sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $380,566.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,563,985 shares in the company, valued at $557,015,215.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,681,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,670,000 after purchasing an additional 40,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,681,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,670,000 after purchasing an additional 40,937 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 19,453 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

