Analysts Anticipate Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) to report earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.55). Voyager Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 65%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($1.71). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.15. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 648.40% and a negative return on equity of 81.63%. The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 37.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 534,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 83,607 shares during the period. Trustees of Princeton University bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,979,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 43,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $308.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.73. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $31.91.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply