Analysts Anticipate Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) to report earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.55). Voyager Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 65%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($1.71). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.15. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 648.40% and a negative return on equity of 81.63%. The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 37.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 534,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 83,607 shares during the period. Trustees of Princeton University bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,979,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 43,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $308.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.73. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $31.91.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease.

