Analysts Expect Adobe Inc (ADBE) to Post $1.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.57. Adobe reported earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year earnings of $7.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.72 to $7.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adobe.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 13th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Adobe from $309.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.04.

ADBE stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.26. 3,635,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,525,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. Adobe has a 12 month low of $179.34 and a 12 month high of $277.61.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,955 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.38, for a total transaction of $665,997.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,875,722.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total value of $2,943,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,071 shares in the company, valued at $16,697,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,557 shares of company stock worth $4,978,246 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4,366.7% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 536 shares of the software company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 92.8% in the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adobe (ADBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.