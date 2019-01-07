Analysts Expect Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.42 Billion

Brokerages expect Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) to post sales of $5.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.39 billion and the highest is $5.47 billion. Eaton posted sales of $5.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year sales of $21.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.54 billion to $21.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $22.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.27 billion to $22.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,765,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,755,064,000 after buying an additional 150,330 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 361.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,180.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 58,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 54,298 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.73. 2,342,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. Eaton has a twelve month low of $64.46 and a twelve month high of $89.85.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

