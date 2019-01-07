Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Oceaneering International (OII)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Oceaneering International (NYSE: OII):

1/2/2019 – Oceaneering International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/2/2019 – Oceaneering International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “One of the leading suppliers of integrated technology solutions, Oceaneering International is well positioned to supply equipment for the deep-water projects and is active at all the phases of the offshore oilfield lifecycle. The buyout of Ecosse Subsea Limited extended OII’s service line capabilities within the offshore renewable energy market. The company’s strong balance sheet with ample liquidity and manageable debt-to-capital also bode well. However, OII is exposed to weakness in the offshore services market, which is likely to remain challenging through the first half of 2019. Tough industry conditions have also impacted Oceaneering's Subsea Products volume and backlog. Free cash flow concerns and the absence of a dividend are other headwinds in the Oceaneering story. Considering these factors, the company is expected to perform in line with the industry.”

12/26/2018 – Oceaneering International was given a new $13.00 price target on by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/20/2018 – Oceaneering International was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $13.94 price target on the stock.

11/20/2018 – Oceaneering International was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

11/12/2018 – Oceaneering International was given a new $21.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OII traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.47. 55,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,064. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.71 and a beta of 1.83. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alan R. Curtis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David K. Lawrence bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,351,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,314,000 after acquiring an additional 153,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,008,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,639,000 after purchasing an additional 116,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,008,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,639,000 after purchasing an additional 116,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,823,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,942,000 after acquiring an additional 169,888 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 95.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,094 shares during the period.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

