Analysts Set $10.00 Price Target for Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS)

Orgenesis Inc. (NYSE:ORGS) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Orgenesis an industry rank of 58 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orgenesis in a report on Thursday, December 20th.

Shares of ORGS stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,475. Orgenesis has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80.

Orgenesis (NYSE:ORGS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 million.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis Inc, a service and research company, focus on the development and manufacture of cell therapy for advanced medicinal products in the field of regenerative medicine industry. It operates through two segments, Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMO) and Cellular Therapy (CT) Business.

