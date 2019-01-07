Analysts Set ADO Properties SA (ADJ) Price Target at $54.48

Shares of ADO Properties SA (ETR:ADJ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €54.48 ($63.35).

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADJ. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on ADO Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Commerzbank set a €56.50 ($65.70) price objective on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

Get ADO Properties alerts:

ADJ stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €45.42 ($52.81). The stock had a trading volume of 59,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,857. ADO Properties has a fifty-two week low of €32.39 ($37.66) and a fifty-two week high of €46.20 ($53.72).

About ADO Properties

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for ADO Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADO Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.