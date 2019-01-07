Analysts Set Bellway plc (BWY) PT at $3,786.43

Shares of Bellway plc (LON:BWY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,734.17 ($48.79).

BWY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shore Capital upgraded Bellway to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,584 ($46.83) to GBX 3,390 ($44.30) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

In other news, insider Keith Adey sold 10,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,938 ($38.39), for a total value of £305,111.30 ($398,681.95).

Shares of LON:BWY traded up GBX 36 ($0.47) on Monday, hitting GBX 2,656 ($34.71). The company had a trading volume of 320,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,129. Bellway has a 52-week low of GBX 2,654 ($34.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,805 ($49.72).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Bellway’s previous dividend of $48.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

