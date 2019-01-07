Analysts Set Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) PT at $86.19

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wolfe Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 26th.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $1,092,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,276,899.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 7,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $619,838.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 207,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,408,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,507,808. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 289,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,723,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 111,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 200,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,650,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 200,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 253.4% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 21,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.52. 10,766,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,355,760. The company has a market cap of $301.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.83. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

