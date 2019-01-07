Analysts Set Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) PT at $14.25

Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTX. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on Garrett Motion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Garrett Motion in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Garrett Motion in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Garrett Motion in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,090,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,114,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,192,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,225,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,890,000. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GTX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.70. 1,115,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,125. Garrett Motion has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

