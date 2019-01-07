Analysts Set Motus GI Holdings Inc (MOTS) PT at $10.50

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

MOTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st.

NASDAQ MOTS traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $3.41. 62,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,681. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.72 million and a PE ratio of -2.67.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Motus GI will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Motus GI news, Chairman David P. Hochman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Moran purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 55,600 shares of company stock worth $167,358 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in shares of Motus GI by 78.6% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

