Analysts Set NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) Price Target at $29.75

Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

NTCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital set a $33.00 price target on NetScout Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub upgraded NetScout Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $25.00 price target on NetScout Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

In related news, insider John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $83,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,299.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 1,750 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $46,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $341,375 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,131,000 after buying an additional 64,318 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,073,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,603,000 after buying an additional 19,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,073,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,603,000 after buying an additional 19,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,656,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,069,000 after buying an additional 347,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,565,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,019,000 after buying an additional 915,225 shares in the last quarter.

NTCT opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $31.77.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.30 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

