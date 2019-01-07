Analysts Set Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) Price Target at $14.50

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SFL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ship Finance International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ship Finance International in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th.

NYSE SFL traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $11.70. 463,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,857. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ship Finance International has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ship Finance International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.97%. Ship Finance International’s payout ratio is 117.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ship Finance International by 1,180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,338 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 26.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 85,143 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International during the second quarter valued at about $774,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 17,907.7% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 34,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 34,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 860,000.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 86,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels.

