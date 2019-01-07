Analyzing Celcuity (CELC) & CBA Florida (CBAI)

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) and CBA Florida (OTCMKTS:CBAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.2% of Celcuity shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.5% of Celcuity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of CBA Florida shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Celcuity and CBA Florida’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celcuity N/A N/A -$6.25 million ($0.78) -29.01 CBA Florida N/A N/A $400,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Celcuity and CBA Florida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celcuity N/A -24.34% -23.67% CBA Florida N/A -21.99% -18.02%

Risk and Volatility

Celcuity has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBA Florida has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Celcuity and CBA Florida, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celcuity 0 0 2 0 3.00 CBA Florida 0 0 0 0 N/A

Celcuity currently has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.87%. Given Celcuity’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Celcuity is more favorable than CBA Florida.

Summary

Celcuity beats CBA Florida on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company is developing CELx tests to diagnose two new sub-types of HER2-negative breast cancer. It is also developing CELx tests to diagnose 14 new potential cancer sub-types in breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, bladder, and hematological cancers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About CBA Florida

CBA Florida, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company provided umbilical cord blood and cord tissue stem cell processing and storage to families in the United States. The company was formerly known as Cord Blood America, Inc. and changed its name to CBA Florida, Inc. in May 2018. CBA Florida, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

