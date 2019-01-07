Analyzing Tempus Applied Solutions (TMPS) & DSV AS/ADR (DSDVY)

Tempus Applied Solutions (OTCMKTS:TMPS) and DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Tempus Applied Solutions has a beta of -1.3, indicating that its share price is 230% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DSV AS/ADR has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of DSV AS/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tempus Applied Solutions and DSV AS/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempus Applied Solutions $18.77 million 0.11 -$3.12 million N/A N/A DSV AS/ADR $11.37 billion 1.13 $452.81 million $1.40 24.32

DSV AS/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Tempus Applied Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Tempus Applied Solutions and DSV AS/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempus Applied Solutions N/A N/A N/A DSV AS/ADR 4.67% 26.34% 9.98%

Dividends

DSV AS/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Tempus Applied Solutions does not pay a dividend. DSV AS/ADR pays out 7.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tempus Applied Solutions and DSV AS/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempus Applied Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A DSV AS/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

DSV AS/ADR beats Tempus Applied Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempus Applied Solutions

Tempus Applied Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in aviation services. It deals with turnkey flight operations and offers customized design, engineering, and modification solutions and training services that support critical aviation mission requirements. It operates in a single segment: Flight Operations and Support. It also designs, fly, trains, and finances airplanes. The company was founded by Benjamin Scott Terry on December 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

About DSV AS/ADR

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three divisions: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as sea-air freight services. It also provides road freight services, such as part and full loads, groupage, specialized transport, and document handling services, as well as online services comprising track and trace, and e-services. In addition, the company offers logistics solutions, including automotive, consumer products, healthcare, high-tech, and industrial logistics solutions; and warehousing and inventory management solutions. Further, it provides value added services comprising purchase order management, pick-up and delivery, cargo consolidation, customs clearance, cargo insurance, etc.; and e-fulfilment, receiving order, packing, and handling returns solutions. The company was formerly known as DSV, De Sammensluttede Vognmænd af 13-7 1976 A/S and changed its name to DSV A/S in 2003. DSV A/S was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark.

