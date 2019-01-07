Analyzing WD-40 (WDFC) and HighCom Global Security (HCGS)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) and HighCom Global Security (OTCMKTS:HCGS) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

WD-40 has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighCom Global Security has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

WD-40 pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. HighCom Global Security does not pay a dividend. WD-40 pays out 52.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WD-40 has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WD-40 and HighCom Global Security’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WD-40 $408.52 million 6.17 $65.21 million $4.13 44.13 HighCom Global Security $6.22 million 0.58 -$2.11 million N/A N/A

WD-40 has higher revenue and earnings than HighCom Global Security.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of WD-40 shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of WD-40 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of HighCom Global Security shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WD-40 and HighCom Global Security’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WD-40 15.96% 38.51% 15.73% HighCom Global Security -26.57% -24.48% -22.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for WD-40 and HighCom Global Security, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WD-40 0 2 1 0 2.33 HighCom Global Security 0 0 0 0 N/A

WD-40 currently has a consensus target price of $136.00, indicating a potential downside of 25.37%. Given WD-40’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe WD-40 is more favorable than HighCom Global Security.

Summary

WD-40 beats HighCom Global Security on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name. It also provides multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products, as well as other specialty maintenance products under the 3-IN-ONE brand name; and professional spray maintenance products and lubricants for the bike market under the GT85 brand name. In addition, the company offers automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the 2000 Flushes brand name; aerosol carpet stain removers, and a liquid trigger carpet stain and odor eliminators under the Spot Shot brand; room and rug deodorizers under the Carpet Fresh brand name; carpet and household cleaners, and rug and room deodorizers under the 1001 brand; heavy-duty hand cleaner products under the Lava brand name in the United States, as well as under the Solvol brand in Australia; and liquid mildew stain removers and automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the X-14 brand name. It sells its products primarily through mass retail and home center stores, warehouse club stores, grocery stores, hardware stores, automotive parts outlets, sport retailers, independent bike dealers, online retailers, and industrial distributors and suppliers. WD-40 Company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About HighCom Global Security

HighCom Global Security, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes security products and personal protective gears in the United States and internationally. It offers body armors, striker ballistic helmets, guardian hard armor plates, trooper soft armor vests, ballistic shields and plates, civilian armor system ballistic panels, and stingray ballistic blankets. The company also provides BlastWrap, a technology component to mitigate blast effects and suppresses post-blast fires. Its customers include independent distributors, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, other federal government agencies, local police department, foreign entities, the United Nations, and law enforcement and corrections bodies. The company was formerly known as BlastGard International, Inc. and changed its name to HighCom Global Security, Inc. in June 2017. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Columbus, Ohio. HighCom Global Security, Inc. is a subsidiary of 2538093 Ontario Inc.

