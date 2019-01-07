Analyzing Zoom Telephonics (ZMTP) and Clearfield (CLFD)

Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) and Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Zoom Telephonics alerts:

Zoom Telephonics has a beta of -1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearfield has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.9% of Clearfield shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Zoom Telephonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Clearfield shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Telephonics and Clearfield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Telephonics 1.08% 31.10% 11.39% Clearfield 5.51% 7.91% 7.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zoom Telephonics and Clearfield’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Telephonics $29.42 million 0.82 -$1.36 million N/A N/A Clearfield $77.65 million 1.89 $4.27 million $0.32 33.66

Clearfield has higher revenue and earnings than Zoom Telephonics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Zoom Telephonics and Clearfield, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Telephonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Clearfield 0 0 1 0 3.00

Clearfield has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.28%. Given Clearfield’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clearfield is more favorable than Zoom Telephonics.

Summary

Clearfield beats Zoom Telephonics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zoom Telephonics Company Profile

Zoom Telephonics, Inc. engages in the design, production, sale, and support ofcable modems, cable gateways, and other communication products. It offers its prodects under the Zoom, Hayes, and Motorola brands. The company was founded by Frank Blase Manning and Peter Robin Kramer in May 1977 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Clearview cassette, a building block of the company's product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassette's housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; Clearview Black, which is designed to handle harsh environments; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform. Its products also include Fieldsmart Fiber Crossover Distribution System and FieldSmart FxHD for fiber management modularity and scalability; FieldSmart Fiber Delivery Point, a series of enclosure systems that incorporates the delivery of fiber connectivity to the neighborhood or business district; and FieldSmart Small Count Delivery, an enclosure systems that are packaged to make landing small count fiber cost-effective and efficient. In addition, the company offers FieldShield Pushable Fiber, FieldShield Multiport SmarTerminal, and FieldShield Hardened Connector; CraftSmart, a line of optical protection field enclosures to optimize fiber protection and storage; and fiber and copper assemblies with industry-standard or customer-specified configuration. It operates through various sales channels comprising direct to customer, distribution partners, and original equipment suppliers. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Telephonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Telephonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.