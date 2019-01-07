Anthem (ANTM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Anthem’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year’s time. The company's prudent acquisitions, an improving top line and divestitures pave the way for long-term growth. A diverse product portfolio has also helped the company improve its underwriting results. The company’s strong capital position backs effective capital deployment via share buybacks and regular dividends. The company has seen its 2019 estimates move up 0.3% in the last 60 days. However, its declining membership continue to bother. Also, the company has been suffering from high benefit costs and selling, general and administrative expense.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.02 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $368.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.57.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $252.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. Anthem has a 12-month low of $215.52 and a 12-month high of $300.57.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Anthem will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $143,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,327 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,430.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 7,826 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.71, for a total transaction of $2,267,270.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,594.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,326 shares of company stock valued at $5,369,550. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Anthem in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

