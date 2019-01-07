Anthony Brown Buys 100,000 Shares of Scout Security Ltd (SCT) Stock

Scout Security Ltd (ASX:SCT) insider Anthony Brown purchased 100,000 shares of Scout Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$15,900.00 ($11,276.60).

Anthony Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 24th, Anthony Brown purchased 100,000 shares of Scout Security stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$16,600.00 ($11,773.05).

Shares of ASX SCT opened at A$0.17 ($0.12) on Monday.

About Scout Security

Scout Security Limited designs, manufactures, and sells various security hardware products for home security in the United States and Canada. It develops a self-installed wireless home security system that is controlled through a user's smartphone. The company's products include a hub that connects sensors and Scout's integrations; door panel that controls the systems through radio frequency identification reader and monitors main entry door activities; access sensor that detects opening and closing of doors, windows, cabinets, and safes; and motion sensor, an infrared motion sensor to monitor large rooms, hallways, and stairs.

