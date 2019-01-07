Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on APOG. ValuEngine downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. DA Davidson set a $48.00 price objective on Apogee Enterprises and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apogee Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Shares of APOG opened at $31.07 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $841.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $357.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.38 per share, for a total transaction of $233,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James S. Porter bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $56,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $559,560. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 217.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.