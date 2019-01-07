Apple (AAPL) Downgraded to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital cut shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Loop Capital currently has $145.69 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a market perform rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.75.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. Apple has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $647,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Selective Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

