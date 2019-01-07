Apple (AAPL) Price Target Cut to $185.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Apple from $212.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.75.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. Apple has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 105,914 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,707,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,272 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 46,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Apple by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 70,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,181,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

