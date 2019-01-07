Apple (AAPL) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $210.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a neutral rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $195.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47. The stock has a market cap of $775.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,188,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,846,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452,792 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 26,144,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,901,864,000 after acquiring an additional 454,086 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,833,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,703,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,674 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 17,669.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,067,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,008,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,148,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,981 shares in the last quarter. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

