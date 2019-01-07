Apple (AAPL) Upgraded at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $247.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $272.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $181.37 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.75.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. Apple has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $647,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,489,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 386,772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $64,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $2,816,000. Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in Apple by 21.2% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 8,041 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBO & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 11.5% during the first quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 69,380 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

