Aptiv (APTV) Given a $80.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $80.00 price target on Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.94.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $62.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $58.80 and a 52-week high of $103.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aptiv will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, insider Kevin P. Clark bought 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.43 per share, for a total transaction of $762,633.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 90.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Aptiv by 65.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

