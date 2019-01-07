AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,573 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Hanmi Financial worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 118.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 39,380 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 11.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 27,402 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 504,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,561,000 after purchasing an additional 55,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 32.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,494 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $20.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. Hanmi Financial Corp has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $32.46.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.60 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

HAFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Hanmi Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. FIG Partners lowered Hanmi Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Hanmi Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 target price on Hanmi Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

