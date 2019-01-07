AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $61.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1,531.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.44. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $91.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $54.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.87 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $648,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrea Carolan Speers sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $59,357.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,790 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,771. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

