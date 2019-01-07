Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has $5.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ARCT. ValuEngine cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.63.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $5.13 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.93.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 45.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 773,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 239,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 91.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, develops nucleic acid medicines to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.