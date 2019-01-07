Ardor (ARDR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.12 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00001542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, HitBTC, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. Ardor has a total market cap of $61.99 million and $1.12 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00037463 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00015711 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009198 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003108 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00001873 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Binance, HitBTC, OKEx, Poloniex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

