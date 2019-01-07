Arepacoin (AREPA) Market Cap Tops $52,099.00

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $52,099.00 and approximately $674.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00014896 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00001066 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded up 140.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000140 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded 86.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 15,495,095 coins. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

