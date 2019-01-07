Ares Management (ARES) Lifted to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARES. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Management from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Ares Management alerts:

NYSE ARES opened at $18.04 on Friday. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Ares Management had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $240.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 58.03%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 785.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.