Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AI) Position Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Arlington Asset Investment were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 11,192 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,832,000 after buying an additional 831,323 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the period. 41.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AI stock opened at $7.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $219.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.76. Arlington Asset Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). Arlington Asset Investment had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 46.83%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Arlington Asset Investment Corp will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.71%. Arlington Asset Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on AI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Arlington Asset Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

About Arlington Asset Investment

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

