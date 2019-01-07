Shares of Armadale Capital PLC (LON:ACP) shot up 11.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). 1,124,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 588,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Armadale Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 20th.

Get Armadale Capital alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Armadale Capital (ACP) Trading Up 11.1%” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/armadale-capital-acp-trading-up-11-1.html.

About Armadale Capital (LON:ACP)

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu graphite project located in the Morogoro region, Tanzania. It also holds interest in the Mpokoto gold project located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and a portfolio of quoted investments.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Armadale Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armadale Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.