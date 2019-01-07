Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.20 per share, with a total value of $292,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 176,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,325.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AJG opened at $72.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $62.96 and a 12-month high of $79.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

Several analysts have commented on AJG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.10.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

