Atlas Arteria Group (MAQAF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Atlas Arteria Group (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS MAQAF opened at $4.27 on Monday.
Atlas Arteria Group Company Profile
Atlas Arteria Limited develops and operates toll roads and tunnels. It has interests in Autoroutes Paris-Rhin-Rhône, a 2,323 kilometer motorway network located in the east of France; ADELAC, a motorway road between Annecy in France and Geneva in Switzerland; Dulles Greenway, a 22 kilometer toll road located in northern Virginia, the United States; and Warnow Tunnel, a 2.1 kilometer toll road located in Rostock, Germany.
