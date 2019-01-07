ATMChain Price Down 17.3% Over Last Week (ATM)

ATMChain (CURRENCY:ATM) traded 51.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. One ATMChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Rfinex, Livecoin, Bit-Z and Mercatox. ATMChain has a market capitalization of $182,890.00 and approximately $82.00 worth of ATMChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ATMChain has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.80 or 0.02066866 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008440 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004330 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004384 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00001607 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000386 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About ATMChain

ATMChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. ATMChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,660,285,460 tokens. ATMChain’s official website is www.atmchain.io. The Reddit community for ATMChain is /r/atmchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATMChain’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ATMChain Token Trading

ATMChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, YoBit, Rfinex, Mercatox, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATMChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATMChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATMChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

