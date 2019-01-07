Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.25

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 56401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

AUPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $566.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,280.85% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,838,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,082,000 after acquiring an additional 95,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

