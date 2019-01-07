Automatic Data Processing (ADP) vs. YY (YY) Financial Analysis

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) and YY (NASDAQ:YY) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Automatic Data Processing and YY, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing 0 7 8 0 2.53 YY 0 2 10 0 2.83

Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus target price of $152.29, indicating a potential upside of 16.04%. YY has a consensus target price of $117.01, indicating a potential upside of 85.05%. Given YY’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe YY is more favorable than Automatic Data Processing.

Profitability

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and YY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing 12.71% 50.96% 5.03% YY 14.07% 19.64% 16.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of YY shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of YY shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and YY’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing $13.33 billion 4.31 $1.62 billion $4.35 30.17 YY $1.78 billion 2.24 $383.20 million $6.35 9.96

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than YY. YY is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Automatic Data Processing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YY has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Automatic Data Processing pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. YY does not pay a dividend. Automatic Data Processing pays out 72.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Automatic Data Processing has raised its dividend for 43 consecutive years.

Summary

YY beats Automatic Data Processing on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, time and attendance management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services. This segment provides a range of solutions, which businesses of various types and sizes can use to activate talent, as well as recruit, pay, manage, and retain their workforce. It serves approximately 630,000 clients through its cloud-based strategic software as a service offering. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions through a co-employment model. This segment offers HR administration services, including employee recruitment, payroll and tax administration, time and attendance management, benefits administration, employee training and development, online HR management tools, and employee leave administration. It also provides employee benefits that enable eligible worksite employees with access to a 401(k) retirement savings plan, health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, group term life and disability coverage, and an employee assistance program, as well as group health, dental, and vision coverage. In addition, this segment offers employer liability management services comprising workers' compensation program, unemployment claims management, safety compliance guidance and access to safety training, access to employment practices liability insurance, and guidance on compliance with the United States federal, state, and local employment laws and regulations. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

About YY

YY Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc. Its platforms enable users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video. The company's primary product is YY Client, which enables users to engage in live streaming online; and offers access to user-created online social activity groups. It also provides game center on YY Client, including a game lobby and VIP game access. In addition, the company offers YY Live APP and Huya APP mobile applications to provide various live streaming contents to its users through mobile operating systems. Further, it develops and operates YY.com and Huya.com, as well as other personal computer (PC) Websites, such as Zhiniu8.com, 100.com, Duowan.com, etc. that enable users to conduct real-time interactions and watch live streaming content through Web browsers on PC and mobile, without requiring any downloads or installations. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and promotion services. YY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

