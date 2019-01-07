Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Laidlaw lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $10.00 price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

AVDL traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 105,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,035. The firm has a market cap of $99.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.59. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.08% and a negative net margin of 34.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 70,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,762 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 227,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 29,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 295,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,049,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 267,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,335,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,442 shares in the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products primarily for treating urology and sleep medicines in the United States, France, and Ireland. Its commercial products that are used in the hospital setting include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection that is used for the treatment of hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection for treating hypotension, as well as Noctiva for treating nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.