AXA (CS) PT Set at €28.20 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.20 ($32.79) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €26.33 ($30.61).

Get AXA alerts:

AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.20).

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, the United States, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.