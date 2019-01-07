Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Shares Sold by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC cut its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 93,190 shares during the period. Axalta Coating Systems accounts for approximately 2.2% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,141.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 17,891 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXTA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. UBS Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

AXTA stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.97. 139,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $33.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 22.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various specially-formulated water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

