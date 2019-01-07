Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $44,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 22,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 13,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 63,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.85. 145,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,187. The stock has a market cap of $570.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.03. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.82 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.

