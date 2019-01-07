Axon Enterprise (AAXN) Earns Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CL King reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.91.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $46.01 on Monday. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $76.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.41, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $104.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $70,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,834.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $4,522,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 632,520 shares in the company, valued at $26,736,620.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,100 shares of company stock worth $4,655,815. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,322,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,647,000 after purchasing an additional 238,066 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 135.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 37,940 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,322,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,647,000 after purchasing an additional 238,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 23.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,836,000 after purchasing an additional 83,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.