Axovant Sciences (AXON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:AXON) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,486,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 1,474,302 shares.The stock last traded at $1.12 and had previously closed at $1.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Axovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Axovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Sciences in a report on Sunday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Axovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts predict that Axovant Sciences Ltd will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd purchased 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 99,285,714 shares in the company, valued at $99,285,714. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Axovant Sciences by 1,627.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 62,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 58,541 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Axovant Sciences in the second quarter worth $338,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Axovant Sciences in the second quarter worth $356,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Axovant Sciences by 12.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 559,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 64,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Axovant Sciences by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 169,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Axovant Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXON)

Axovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the fields of neurology and psychiatry in the United States and the European Union. It focuses on developing AXO-Lenti-PD, an in vivo lentiviral gene therapy investigational product candidate for the one-time treatment of Parkinson's disease.

