Axsome Therapeutics’ (AXSM) Positive Rating Reaffirmed at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reissued by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price suggests a potential upside of 459.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

AXSM traded up $5.41 on Monday, hitting $8.04. 21,795,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,615. The company has a market capitalization of $78.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of -0.07. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 416,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 223,168 shares during the period. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 547,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 276,620 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its product candidate portfolio includes AXS-05, AXS-09, AXS-02, AXS-07, and AXS-06. AXS-05 is in the Phase III clinical trial in treatment resistant depression and in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for smoking cessation.

