AzurRx BioPharma Inc (AZRX) Major Shareholder Purchases $50,000.00 in Stock

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) major shareholder Edmund Burke Jr. Ross bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edmund Burke Jr. Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AzurRx BioPharma alerts:

On Tuesday, December 31st, Edmund Burke Jr. Ross bought 23,848 shares of AzurRx BioPharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $26,709.76.

On Friday, December 27th, Edmund Burke Jr. Ross bought 66,122 shares of AzurRx BioPharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $76,701.52.

Shares of AzurRx BioPharma stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 47,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,425. AzurRx BioPharma Inc has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZRX. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in AzurRx BioPharma by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 137,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 54,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in AzurRx BioPharma by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 413,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZRX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. CIBC started coverage on AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “AzurRx BioPharma Inc (AZRX) Major Shareholder Purchases $50,000.00 in Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/azurrx-biopharma-inc-azrx-major-shareholder-purchases-50000-00-in-stock.html.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.