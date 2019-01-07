Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,538,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.7% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $110,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,546,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,699,000 after buying an additional 831,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 184,252.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,985,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,600,000 after buying an additional 38,963,892 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,519,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,653,000 after buying an additional 8,032,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,905,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,485,000 after buying an additional 149,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,733,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,326,000 after buying an additional 2,406,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.32.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $76.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $206.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $80.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.28%.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 277,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $20,510,248.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,510,248.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ashley Watson sold 47,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total transaction of $3,496,185.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 612,043 shares of company stock valued at $45,530,574. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

