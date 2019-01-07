Ball (BLL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Ball Corporation expects its free cash flow to be around $800 million and capital spending to be in excess of $700 million in 2018. Ball Corporation's performance will be hurt by higher freight rates and tight metal supply in the United States. However, headwind related to currency will affect results despite the benefits of acquisitions and growing demand for aluminum beverage packaging. The company's performance will also be marred by volatile volumes in the EMEA beverage can business due to governmental regulation. Tougher comparison also remains a woe.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ball from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ball has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.17.

NYSE:BLL opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.75. Ball has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $50.98.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

In other news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 16,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $840,673.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total transaction of $327,150.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,006.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

