Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (SMFG) Head to Head Survey

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De 0 3 1 0 2.25 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.41%. Given Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De is more favorable than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De 15.36% 16.23% 1.46% Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp 13.14% 6.95% 0.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.4% of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De $6.23 billion 0.68 $989.93 million $0.69 9.29 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp $52.05 billion 0.95 $6.93 billion $1.01 6.89

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De beats Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De

Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services. The company also provides cash management, working capital solutions, and trade finance; structured credit and debt products, project finance, and asset based finance; financial and strategic advisory services for mergers and acquisition; solutions and services for investing and hedging; and Internet and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, private banking clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, government institutions, and corporate and institutional customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 1,375 offices; 7,323 ATMs; and 2,784 contact center positions. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander and changed its name to Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in September 2012. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is a subsidiary of Grupo Financiero Santander México, S.A. de C.V.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business. The Wholesale Business segment provides financing, investment management, risk hedging and settlement services, as well as financial solutions for mergers and acquisition and other advisory services and leasing, primarily for large-and mid-sized corporate clients; and various leasing services, including equipment, and operating and leveraged leasing. The Retail Business segment offers wealth management, settlement services, consumer finance, and housing loans. The International Business segment provides loans, deposits, clearing services, trade finance, project finance, loan syndication, derivatives, and global cash management services; underwriting services; and leasing services related to the construction machinery, transportation equipment, industrial machinery, medical equipment, and aircraft leasing. As of March 31, 2018, this segment's network consisted of 18 branches, 22 sub-branches, and 4 representative offices. The Global Markets Business segment offers foreign exchange products, derivatives, bonds, stocks and other marketable financial products, and undertakes asset liability management operations. It also offers system development, data processing, management consulting, and economic research services; and investment advisory and investment trust management services. The company was founded in 1590 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

