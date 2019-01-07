Bank of America Lowers Robert Half International (RHI) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RHI. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Robert Half International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.73.

RHI opened at $56.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $79.91.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Robert Half International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,590,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,877,000 after buying an additional 1,053,543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Robert Half International by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,135,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,927,000 after buying an additional 756,618 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,653,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,449,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,520,000 after buying an additional 423,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

